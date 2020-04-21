SBA offering assistance to Mississippians affected by recent storms

Gov. Tate Reeves announced Tuesday disaster assistance for Mississippi businesses and residents hit by the devastating Easter Sunday storms.

Businesses and residents of Covington, Jefferson Davis, and Jones counties may now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the SBA, which includes both physical and economic injury disaster loans.

Additionally, small businesses and most private non-profit organizations in adjacent counties, Forrest, Jasper, Lamar, Lawrence, Marion, Perry, Simpson, Smith and Wayne, are eligible to apply only for SBA economic injury disaster loans.

"Mississippians are all too familiar with weathering storms that come our way, but the storms on Easter Sunday were historic in their devastation. I'm grateful for our partnership with SBA so we can help our people get back on their feet. With this assistance, we will rebuild. And we will emerge stronger," said Reeves.

Businesses and private non-profit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged real estate, equipment or other assets. Homeowners in the three disaster declared counties may borrow up to $200,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate and they are also eligible to borrow up to $40,000 to replace or repair personal property.

Applicants may apply online. Click the attached link to the right to visit the Small Business Administration website.

The SBA has also opened a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center/Business Recovery Center to help storm victims apply online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Virtual Outreach Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Storm victims may call 404-331-0333 and use extensions: 2122; 2123; and 2106 during these hours to speak with a disaster assistance professional. Additional information can also be obtained by emailing FOCE-Help@sba.gov.

The filing deadline for physical property damage applications is June 15, 2020, and the deadline for economic injury applications is January 19, 2021.