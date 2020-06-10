SEC Football Media Days to be held virtually

The Southeastern Conference announced it will hold its first ever virtual football media days.

2020 SEC Football Media Days was scheduled to be held in Atlanta on July 13-16 at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel.

“Conducting football media days in a virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event in a healthy manner as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, and will provide flexibility for our programs to adjust their preparation for the 2020 football season according to the preseason calendar that is expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We look forward to returning to our traditional media days format in 2021.”

The Conference said the virtual event will feature Sankey’s annual “State of the SEC” address, as well as media sessions with the conference’s 14 head coaches and select student athletes from each school. The SEC is in planning with the SEC Network to provide wall-to-wall coverage of the virtual event.

Dates and times for SEC Virtual Football Media Days have not yet been announced.