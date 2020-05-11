Salons and barbershops open doors again in Alabama

Barbershops and salons were able to open in Alabama Monday for the first time in well over a month.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced they could get back to business and serve clients, provided they maintain social distancing and sterilization.

In Sumter County, barbershop owner, Tobias Vann, said he's excited to have the green light to reopen. Vann also adds that to properly practice the recommended CDC guidelines he is waiting until Wednesday to reopen.

“On a health level, we want to be safe and to make sure that we're not jumping the gun in reopening too early. We at Steady Hands Barbershop are going to do as much as we can to gather all the essential items we need. We want to keep things as safe as possible. We’re asking all of our clients if possible to keep your mask on. We are only allowing one or two customers per barber. We want to keep everyone spaced out as much possible,” said Vann.

The governor’s order keeps in place a limit of one customer per barber and hairstylist.