Saturday storms follow record warmth on Thursday and Friday

Our Wednesday weather story is a two part story. The first part is about the near-record warmth that is growing increasingly likely for Thursday and Friday. Part two is about a the threat of severe thunderstorms increasing for Saturday.

First up is the potential for record-breaking warmth. Forecast high temperatures for Thursday and Friday are 89 and 90 degrees, respectively. The records for the dates are 87 and 86 degrees. Those records are in jeopardy and will be broken if we achieve our forecast high temperatures. If you haven't yet turned on your air conditioning, you'll probably be wanting to do so soon. Although the afternoons will be warm, the mornings will be cool and crisp. Morning low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Severe thunderstorms appear to be growing increasingly possible for at least part of our area on Saturday afternoon and evening. The primary risk zone locally is over Neshoba and Winston counties. Based on the latest forecast data, storms will begin increasing between 1 PM and 4 PM around Philadelphia, Pearl River, Louisville, and Nanih Waiya. Conditions appear to be favorable for severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, damaging winds over 60 mph, and quarter-sized hail or larger. The risk zone may vary over time. The timing will also likely adjust. Make sure you're updated on the forecast daily for the latest information to be aware of any potential changes.

This evening will be mainly clear. Temperatures will drop from 70s to 60s through 10 PM. Low temperatures by morning will be in the mid-to-upper 50s. Thursday will warm quickly toward 80 degrees by noon. We will warm into the mid-to-upper 80s between 3 PM and 6 PM, possibly warming enough for the record high for the day to fall. The record high at Meridian is 87 degrees. The forecast high is 89 degrees.