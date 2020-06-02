Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday

Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening here at home, but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will drop into the upper 70s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be cloudy and muggy. The low temperature will be near 70 degrees. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 88 degrees, but storms can bring 5-10 degrees of cooling.

Spotty-to-scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday, too. Saturday will be drier. Rain associated with Tropical Storm Cristobal could begin increasing in our area as early as Sunday, and it will fall through Monday. Of course, any variation of the forecast track from Tropical Storm Cristobal could mean changes in our forecast.