Scattered showers and thunderstorms will form again Friday

Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about the area again on Friday afternoon and evening.

Most of our Thursday afternoon showers and storms have tracked north. Some additional, more limited, activity is tracking into our area from the south. That means some brief periods of heavy storms are still possible this evening, and we will be dodging those storms for our evening jogs in some areas - especially west of Highway 45, which runs from Macon to Scooba to Meridian to Quitman to Waynesboro.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

The overall trend this evening will be showers and thunderstorms diminishing through 10 PM as temperatures will cool into the upper 60s. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy. A couple of light showers are possible, but most areas will stay dry. If you got rain Thursday afternoon or evening, you're fair game for areas of fog by Friday morning. Friday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures warming to the mid-70s through noon. Showers will be few early, but they will grow more common and more scattered about the area starting between noon and 3 PM. The showers will diminish in the evening and fade to an end by 10 PM.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday will be drier with only a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. A cold front on Sunday will increase the showers and thunderstorms again. That cold front will be energized by the developing subtropical depression or storm near the Bahamas. New data supporting that has brought about some drastic changes for much of next week. The changes are in a drier, cooler direction Monday through Wednesday, though the next round of warming begins on Wednesday.