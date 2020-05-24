Scattered showers could come and go tomorrow in the afternoon for your Memorial Day.

Tomorrow morning as you head out the door to work, or go grab breakfast for your memorial day, we will be in the upper 60's by 6 AM. By 7 AM we will be warming up into the lower 70's, and getting to the mid 70's by 8 AM. We are seeing a 0% chance of rain for the morning, but that could change by tomorrow afternoon. Using the EMEPA live radar we aren't seeing showers in our area, but we did have a few isolated showers today.

For the rest of the night tonight we will remain clear and in the lower 70's. Overnight we will only go down a few degrees to the upper 60's so it will be a more mild morning. By noon tomorrow we could see a few isolated showers and we will be in the mid 80's. The main time frame for showers however comes in after 1 PM tomorrow. From noon to five is when we see showers starting to fire up and we will remain in the mid 80's. By 11 Pm we can see some rain to the north but we will be clear and back into the mid to lower 70's. By 6 AM on Tuesday we could see some showers coming into the area but they will clear until about noon when we will be in the lower 80's. In the afternoon, again we see showers developing, but by 11 PM on Tuesday we will be dry once again. The trend this week is afternoon showers and that chance of thunderstorms.

Tomorrow if you can take an extended lunch break or don't have to work, lunch time will be your prime time to grill out because scattered showers will start to come into the area after 1 PM. By 11 AM we will be in the lower 80's and getting into the mid to upper 80's by noon. By 4 PM we get into the upper 80's, but that chance of rain will be at 20% for most of the lunch hours. For your entire day tomorrow we will be starting in the lower 70's by 7 AM and getting into the mid 80's by noon. The early afternoon would be a great time for flag football, a picnic, or some time by the pool because this is when our chances of rain are the lowest. By 4 PM we will be expecting scattered showers and will be in the upper 80's.

Today we did reach the 90's, but tomorrow I'm expecting the upper 80's. Our normal for this time of year is the mid 80's, but we could be closer to the mid 80's if this rain persist and knocks our temperatures down. I would go ahead and download the WTOK weather app as we have more rain coming in this week and storm team 11 and I are here to keep you updated.

For the rest of the week we will be seeing the mid to upper 80's and the chance of rain will continue to go up for the rest of the week. Tomorrow for your memorial day we are seeing a 30% chance of rain that will go up to 40% by Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday are our highest chances of thunderstorms and rain as we see 60% and 70% chance of precipitation. By Friday we will be seeing a 40% chance of rain for the rest of the week. Overnight we will be in the upper 60"s all week long. ​