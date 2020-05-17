Scattered showers will continue for tomorrow.

We have had a soggy day that has brought scattered showers and thunderstorms to our area. Using the EMEPA live radar we can see that we are not out of the thicket yet. We have some thunderstorms over Philadelphia and Demopolis. This trend will continue into your morning drive. As more businesses are opening up I would be careful driving to work as you may see a shower on your drive. At 6 AM we are seeing those upper 60's and a 50% chance of rain, and that trend continues by 7 AM, and 8 AM. However, at 8 AM we will start to see that chance of rain go down just a little bit to 40% chance of precipitation. So that rain will be continuing overnight and into tomorrow morning.

At 11 PM tonight we are seeing some moderate rain covering the area and there will continue to be isolated showers overnight. By 6 AM we will be expecting more scattered showers with light rain and from 6 AM to 8 AM we will be seeing a little bit less rain, but still perhaps an isolated shower. From 8 AM to 10 AM the showers will be moving East and they become more widespread in our area. And then from 10 AM to 2 PM the showers will be moving out and you may be left with a splash and dash shower. Once these showers clear out by tomorrow afternoon, it will be a good time to walk your dog or pet. By 3 Pm we will be seeing mild temperatures in the mid to upper 70's and that trend will continue through 5 PM. We are still seeing a 20% chance of precipitation, but again those will be more isolated showers instead of widespread.

Tropical storm Arthur has also made progress towards the coast of North Carolina. With that North Carolina has sent out a tropical storm warning that went into affect at %PM and will continue until Monday at 5 PM. The cities under this warning include: Jacksonville, Morehead City, Nixonton, and Piney Green. The track of Arthur has also adjusted since last night and is expected to be near the coast at 1 PM tomorrow and then veer off into the Atlantic at it's top speed of 60 mph on Tuesday. It will continue on its path into the Atlantic and slow down to 40 mph on Thursday.

For the rest of your work week we are expecting some showers tomorrow before 4 PM and we will see about 20% chance of precipitation for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. By the end of the week we will be heating up to the upper 80's and by the weekend we might even see the 90's. Overnight we are expecting to see temperatures from the upper 50's into the upper 60's by the weekend. ​

