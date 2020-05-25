Scattered storms possible this afternoon, not everyone will see rain

Temperatures are in the mid-to-upper-60s to start our Memorial Day. We'll see partly cloudy skies today with a chance of scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Not everyone will that rainfall today, but be sure to keep an eye to the sky if you have any outdoor activities planned. Temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees this afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will continue into our overnight time frame and there will also be a chance of stray showers overnight.

Rain chances will increase heading into our Tuesday as high temperatures drop into the upper-80s. Our best chances of rain this week with be on Wednesday and Thursday. Before then, we'll see a chance of storms each day, with most of us staying dry. By Wednesday and Thursday we'll see a chance of storms, but most of us will be wet. Highs on both Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid-80s, with morning lows staying in the upper-60s.

We'll see a chance of scattered showers and storms Friday and Saturday, mainly during the afternoon hours. Highs will warm back up into the upper-80s to near 90 degrees. Sunday will be the driest day of the next seven as we only look to see a chance of a stray shower or storm in the afternoon. Morning lows on Sunday will be in the mid-60s with afternoon highs in the upper-80s to near 90 degrees.