Schlegel murder conviction, sentence upheld on appeal

The Mississippi Court of Appeals has affirmed the murder conviction and sentence for Justyn Schlegel in Neshoba County in 2017.

Schlegel was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Rexdale Henry, which happened at a detox unit at the Neshoba County Jail June 14, 2015.

Schlegel was housed with Henry, who died of blunt force trauma. The prosecution presented the argument that Schlegel stomped Henry with his feet, causing Henry's death.

Schlegel alleged that the state failed to preserve video surveillance evidence related to the case. The appeals court found no merit to the trial errors raised by Schlegel’s defense.

The court of appeals affirmed the conviction and 40-year prison sentence.