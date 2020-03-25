Scott Bancroft announces bid for Meridian's Ward 2 seat

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, the election for City Council’s Ward 2 seat is still a go.

One of the candidates looking to fill the seat vacated by Tyrone Johnson is a man named Scott Bancroft. Bancroft is a life-long resident of Meridian and has lived in Ward 2 for 20 years. He is the first person to announce he’s running for the position.

Bancroft is a local business owner and has a lot of ideas on ways to improve the city of Meridian and bring in industry. We caught up with Scott Bancroft, who was with his family, at City Hall Wednesday.

“If you don’t know me, your children or grandchildren probably do. I coached youth sports for 15 years. As the boys were growing up I coached soccer, baseball and basketball. I have always been involved in the community. I love Meridian and I know we can do better. I’m asked everybody in Ward 2 to come out and vote,” Bancroft explains.

Ward 2 residents will head to the polls April 14.

“I’m a proven leader. I’m an experienced business person. I know how to get things done. I’m a man of integrity and honor. I feel like I’m the right person for the job at this time,” Bancroft says.

Three people have turned in their qualifying statement of intent to run.

“I’m a Meridian Wildcat. I graduated from Meridian High in class of ’79. My wife graduated from Meridian High. All three of my children attended and graduated from Meridian High. We have been involved in the school system for the last 20 years,”’

The deadline to qualify to run was Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

