Scott Co. cemetery removed to create hunting camp on land purchased for $10

Bobby Wilkerson showed what Crout Sisters Cemetery used to look like.

Recently, contractors came down lonely Hopewell Road and took it all down.

“Disgraceful to deface anybody’s cemetery or grave or whatever; you know, it’s just disgraceful,” said Wilkerson.

The land was recently purchased for $10 according to Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee.

The new landowner told Sheriff Lee that he planned to use the grave site for a different purpose.

“The intent was, according to the buyer, that they were going to put a hunting camp here. They lease property adjacent to this property. And so they were going to make sure that they had a place to stay,” said Sheriff Lee.

Wilkerson said his great-great-great-grandparents were buried here in the 1790s along with other people, which is a problem.

“People that’s older than me done handed down the information. These are just the basic individuals and there were other people that were buried that it probably did not get recorded as being buried there. Some of them are buried outside, outside the fence on the back side,” said Wilkerson.

“Once the property is designated as a cemetery, it is not easy to go back and to relocate that as a different piece of property. You would have to exhume the bodies that were here. They would have to be removed and taken to another cemetery," said Lee.

The sheriff said the buyer lives out of state and they’re working to get the graveyard back as it was.

“That’s what we’re looking for," said Wilkerson. “We’re looking for the cemetery to be put back as close as possible to what it was.”

