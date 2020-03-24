Scrubs Station making numerous masks a day

Local businesses are stepping up to the plate to keep health care professionals safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Scrubs Station in Meridian is making about 100 masks a day. The masks are for doctors, nurses, any other health care professional, and dialysis and cancer patients. The store and volunteers have been working for around 2 week’s straight to produce the masks. Owner Fary Pedersen says this is a great way to help the community.

“I’m originally from the Virgin Islands and when I came here 7 years ago, everybody welcomed me with open arms and I wanted to give back to the community,” Pedersen says.

Scrubs Station says the masks are being given out for free but are asking for a $5 donation. The store is located at 2440 North Hills Street in Meridian.

