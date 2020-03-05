Authorities: Search underway after fugitive fights off three Stone Co. deputies

Authorities in Stone County are looking for a man wanted in Georgia after he fought off three deputies and fled.

Stone County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified by authorities in Dalton, Ga., Wednesday that 34-year-old Jessie Hughes was believed to be at an address near East McHenry and South Walker roads.

When deputies went to the house, Lt. Amanda Schonewitz said they found Hughes but he was able to fight off three deputies by hand and run away. No one was injured in the scuffle and no weapons were used.

Deputies searched the area Wednesday night, using dogs to hunt nearby woods and looking in cars and homes.

Hughes is wanted in Dalton, Ga., on charges of possession of narcotics, domestic violence, and a probation violation. Previously, officials said he was wanted in Florida, but have since amended that.

Hughes is 6' 3", 200 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. He should be considered dangerous.

If you have any information on Hughes, contact the Stone County Sheriff’s Department at 601-928-3191 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

