Second coronavirus death reported in Lauderdale County

JACKSON, (WTOK, WLBT)- State health officials are reporting a second coronavirus-related death in Lauderdale County. Coroner Clayon Cobler tells Newscenter 11 the victim was an elderly patient with underlying medical conditions.
The number of confirmed cases in Lauderdale County now stands at 65, which is the 6th highest number of cases per county in Mississippi.
There are 1,638 cases of coronavirus reported across Mississippi. MSDH is reporting 43 deaths. 8 of the 43 deaths are new cases.
The Mississippi State Department of Health released the new information Sunday, but the actual data is from Saturday.
The amount of people tested at MSDH Public Health Laboratory is 6,184 as of Saturday evening.
There’s an outbreak reported in 35 long-term care facilities in the state. This includes these counties: Adams, Amite, Bolivar (2), Calhoun, Chickasaw, Forrest, Hancock (2), Harrison, Hinds (2), Jackson, Lauderdale (3), Leflore, Lincoln, Madison (2), Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Newton, Oktibbeha, Pearl River (2), Pike, Prentiss, Smith, Stone, Tunica, Union, Warren, and Wilkinson.
MSDH stated they will no longer be reporting the total number of people tested for the coronavirus. The number now only includes people tested at MPHL.
MSDH stated, “Since many COVID-19 tests are now being done by private providers, we’re no longer reporting the number tested only in the MSDH Public Health Laboratory. State laboratory numbers alone do not provide an accurate picture of testing statewide.”
The number of cases per county are:
Adams – 19
Alcorn - 6
Amite - 6; 1 death
Attala – 15
Benton - 5
Bolivar – 45; 2 deaths
Calhoun - 4
Carroll - 5
Chickasaw – 15; 2 deaths
Choctaw - 8; 1 death
Claibourne - 1
Clarke - 5
Clay – 7
Coahoma – 28; 1 death
Copiah – 16
Covington - 6
DeSoto – 132; 1 death
Forrest – 42; 1 death
Franklin – 5
George – 5
Grenada – 7
Hancock – 31; 1 death
Harrison – 73; 3 deaths
Hinds – 154
Holmes – 21; 1 death
Humphreys – 4; 1 death
Itawamba – 3
Jackson – 86; 3 deaths
Jasper - 3
Jefferson - 3
Jones – 11
Kemper -5
Lafayette – 22; 1 death
Lamar – 13
Lauderdale - 65; 2 deaths
Lawrence – 4
Leake – 10
Lee – 30; 1 death
Leflore – 22; 1 death
Lincoln – 16
Lowndes – 15
Madison – 72
Marion – 7
Marshall – 20; 1 death
Monroe – 13; 1 death
Montgomery – 11; 1 death
Neshoba - 9
Newton - 7
Noxubee - 5
Oktibbeha – 27
Panola – 17; 1 death
Pearl River – 49; 1 death
Perry – 14; 1 death
Pike – 26
Pontotoc – 12; 1 death
Prentiss - 9
Quitman - 6
Rankin – 72; 1 death
Scott – 23
Sharkey - 3
Simpson – 5
Smith – 10
Sunflower – 19; 1 death
Tallahatchie – 3
Tate – 15
Tippah – 35; 3 deaths
Tishomingo - 1
Tunica – 17; 1 death
Union – 6
Walthall – 12
Warren - 5
Washington – 36
Wayne - 5
Webster – 11; 1 death
Wilkinson – 30; 3 deaths
Winston – 12
Yalobusha - 9
Yazoo – 31; 1 death