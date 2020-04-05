Second coronavirus death reported in Lauderdale County

State health officials are reporting a second coronavirus-related death in Lauderdale County. Coroner Clayon Cobler tells Newscenter 11 the victim was an elderly patient with underlying medical conditions.

The number of confirmed cases in Lauderdale County now stands at 65, which is the 6th highest number of cases per county in Mississippi.

There are 1,638 cases of coronavirus reported across Mississippi. MSDH is reporting 43 deaths. 8 of the 43 deaths are new cases.

The Mississippi State Department of Health released the new information Sunday, but the actual data is from Saturday.

The amount of people tested at MSDH Public Health Laboratory is 6,184 as of Saturday evening.

There’s an outbreak reported in 35 long-term care facilities in the state. This includes these counties: Adams, Amite, Bolivar (2), Calhoun, Chickasaw, Forrest, Hancock (2), Harrison, Hinds (2), Jackson, Lauderdale (3), Leflore, Lincoln, Madison (2), Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Newton, Oktibbeha, Pearl River (2), Pike, Prentiss, Smith, Stone, Tunica, Union, Warren, and Wilkinson.

MSDH stated they will no longer be reporting the total number of people tested for the coronavirus. The number now only includes people tested at MPHL.

MSDH stated, “Since many COVID-19 tests are now being done by private providers, we’re no longer reporting the number tested only in the MSDH Public Health Laboratory. State laboratory numbers alone do not provide an accurate picture of testing statewide.”

The number of cases per county are:

Adams – 19

Alcorn - 6

Amite - 6; 1 death

Attala – 15

Benton - 5

Bolivar – 45; 2 deaths

Calhoun - 4

Carroll - 5

Chickasaw – 15; 2 deaths

Choctaw - 8; 1 death

Claibourne - 1

Clarke - 5

Clay – 7

Coahoma – 28; 1 death

Copiah – 16

Covington - 6

DeSoto – 132; 1 death

Forrest – 42; 1 death

Franklin – 5

George – 5

Grenada – 7

Hancock – 31; 1 death

Harrison – 73; 3 deaths

Hinds – 154

Holmes – 21; 1 death

Humphreys – 4; 1 death

Itawamba – 3

Jackson – 86; 3 deaths

Jasper - 3

Jefferson - 3

Jones – 11

Kemper -5

Lafayette – 22; 1 death

Lamar – 13

Lauderdale - 65; 2 deaths

Lawrence – 4

Leake – 10

Lee – 30; 1 death

Leflore – 22; 1 death

Lincoln – 16

Lowndes – 15

Madison – 72

Marion – 7

Marshall – 20; 1 death

Monroe – 13; 1 death

Montgomery – 11; 1 death

Neshoba - 9

Newton - 7

Noxubee - 5

Oktibbeha – 27

Panola – 17; 1 death

Pearl River – 49; 1 death

Perry – 14; 1 death

Pike – 26

Pontotoc – 12; 1 death

Prentiss - 9

Quitman - 6

Rankin – 72; 1 death

Scott – 23

Sharkey - 3

Simpson – 5

Smith – 10

Sunflower – 19; 1 death

Tallahatchie – 3

Tate – 15

Tippah – 35; 3 deaths

Tishomingo - 1

Tunica – 17; 1 death

Union – 6

Walthall – 12

Warren - 5

Washington – 36

Wayne - 5

Webster – 11; 1 death

Wilkinson – 30; 3 deaths

Winston – 12

Yalobusha - 9

Yazoo – 31; 1 death