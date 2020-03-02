Second inmate who died in prison hospital identified

The name of the second inmate who died last week in the hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman has been released.

Paul Joseph Capps, 70, was convicted of statutory rape in Lowndes County and had been in prison since May 29, 2008, a week after he was sentenced to 20 years.

Capps died Thursday, but his name was withheld pending notification of family, which was completed Monday.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections says no foul play is suspected in his death. An autopsy will determine the cause and the manner of death.

