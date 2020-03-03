Sessions, Tuberville headed to a runoff

With 76 percent of the vote tabulated in the U.S. Senate GOP primary in Alabama, former football coach, Tommy Tuberville, led former senator, Jeff Sessions, by a small margin in a field of seven candidates, 33% to 32%. That means a runoff, set for Mar. 31.

Cong. Bradley Byrne garnered 25 percent of the vote. Controversial judge Roy Moore, who ran in a special election in 2017 and lost to current Democrat Sen. Doug Jones, got only 8 percent of the vote this time.

In addition to Jones, the eventual Republican nominee will also face independent Michael Parrish on the November ballot.