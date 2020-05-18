Several business projects moving ahead in Meridian

Despite the downturn in the economy in many parts of the country due to COVID-19, things appear to be on an up tick in Meridian.

Several restaurants, businesses and projects are set to open within the next few weeks, months or calendar year.

Some of those include Five Below at The Crossroads Shopping Center, Kick'n Crab on Frontage Road, Jack's Hamburger's on Highway 39, Hype at Bonita Lakes Mall, along with the Three Foot Brewery, Three Foot Courtyard Marriott and Children's Museum in downtown Meridian.

"I think it speaks positively for what's about to come," says Laura Carmichael, Director of Community Development of the City of Meridian.

"We're slowly getting back into business.Our businesses are opening. We want to restart and see all these thing come to fruition and see these businesses open. We want to support those businesses so it's very encouraging when you have people and they're willing to invest and they're willing to move these projects on to make our community a better place to live."