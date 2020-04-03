Several chances for rain over the next week

TONIGHT:

Expect mostly cloudy skies to continue overnight with lows bottoming out in the mid 50s. Our average low this time of year is 46 so we are still running above average temperature wise.

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Temperatures will warm through the weekend. Highs will warm from the low 80s on Saturday to mid 80s on Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 50s. A weak cold front will pass through the area on Saturday bringing a slight chance for showers. Overall, rain chances will be slim both Saturday and Sunday but brief rain showers can't be ruled out.

LOOKING AHEAD:

We will have several opportunities for showers and thunderstorms next week. Monday through Friday, we will have multiple disturbances pass through the area bringing the chance for thunderstorms. At this time, severe weather does not seem likely but we will continue to monitor.