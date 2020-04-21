Severe storm timing shifting for Wed. night & Thu. morning

Severe thunderstorms are still possible late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning.

IMPACTS

A couple of tornadoes are possible. Damaging winds will be the most common impact from any severe thunderstorms. Heavy rain and flash flooding may be another significant impact. Rainfall amounts will average 2-4 inches with locally higher amounts possible.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 7 PM Wednesday through 10 AM Thursday for Lauderdale, Neshoba, Newton, Kemper, Winston, Noxubee, Scott, and Leake counties in East Mississippi. Flood Warnings are in effect until further notice for the Pearl River, the Chickasawhay River, the Sucarnoochee River, the Tombigbee River, the Black Warrior River, and the Noxubee River. River forecasts are available at WTOK.com.

TIMING

Timing has shifted a bit, following a trend that became evident Monday night. Storms will begin organizing over Texas and Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon and track into Arkansas and Louisiana Wednesday evening. That's where the tornado threat is the highest.

LOCAL TIMING

Storms will track eastward and into our area of East Mississippi between 8 PM and 10 PM Wednesday. An isolated severe storm is possible, but this initial round will be mainly heavy rain. The severe weather threat will increase starting between noon and 2 AM Thursday, sweeping from west to east through about 5-7 AM Thursday.