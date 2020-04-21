Severe storms possible Wednesday night

Happy Tuesday! Patchy fog will develop in spots this morning, so if you have to travel before it lifts around 9 a.m., you may need to leave some extra time to get to your destination. We are off to a chilly start, but temperatures will warm up quite quickly throughout the day under mostly sunny skies. Highs on our Tuesday will be around 80 degrees. We'll see mostly clear skies tonight, with Wednesday morning lows in the mid-50s.

Most of the day on Wednesday will be dry, but after the sun sets, rain and storms are likely to move through our area. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds as the primary threat. Large hail and a tornado or two cannot be entirely ruled out. Rain and storms look to begin to taper off just before sunset. Make sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast for this system, as things may change as we get closer to the event. We'll dry things out for the rest of our Thursday as highs climb into the low-80s.

Friday will be the warmest day of the next seven as highs climb into the mid-80s. Most of our Friday will be dry, but scattered showers will be possible late in the day. Rain chances will continue overnight and until about sunset Saturday morning. The weekend will be cooler, with highs in the upper-70s on Saturday and then the low-70s on Sunday. Sunday and Monday will be dry. Morning lows on Monday will drop back into the 40s, with afternoon highs in the mid-70s.