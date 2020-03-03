Severe storms possible amid heavy rain through Wednesday

Severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes and damaging straight-line winds are possible through Wednesday night.

LIMITED SEVERE WEATHER THREAT

With cooling temperatures, the threat may be greatly limited. The main risk zone is south of I-20 to the Coast. The farther south you are, the bigger the threat is for you. Coastal areas from New Orleans to Biloxi to Mobile to Pensacola are among the highest risk areas.

Still, conditions could become favorable across East Mississippi for severe thunderstorms. Temperatures near the ground will be cool enough to limit the threat. However, temperatures between 1,000 feet and 5,000 feet above the ground may be warm enough make up for it. The elevated instability isn't always a prolific severe weather producer, but it does happen occasionally. The bottom line is IF a severe thunderstorm can form, it can form a tornado or damaging wind quickly. Be aware and be ready to move to safety.

FLASH FLOOD THREAT

Flash flooding is a threat, too. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Lauderdale, Clarke, Neshoba, Kemper, Newton, Jasper, Jones, Wayne, Scott, and Smith counties in Mississippi from 3 AM Wednesday until 6 AM Thursday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Sumter, Marengo, Greene, Hale, and Pickens counties in Alabama from 6 AM Wednesday until noon Thursday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Choctaw County in Alabama and Wayne County in Mississippi from midnight tonight until 6 AM Thursday.

WE WILL ALSO BE COOL

Take along your jackets, too. Temperatures will drop tonight and hold in the mid-to-upper 50s throughout Wednesday. ​