Severe storms struck our area Wednesday, large hail blankets spots

Severe weather struck East Mississippi and West Alabama early Wednesday morning, bring large hail and damaging winds to many communities across our area.

The first round of storms brought strong straight-line winds that downed trees in Decatur. Mississippi Department of Transportation crews were out clearing trees off of roads near the Newton and Scott County line.

Many others woke up to what appeared to be a winter wonderland, but it was actually blankets of hail.

Just before noon on Wednesday, another storm pushed through our area. This storm brought some hail to Hickory and Newton.

The common theme with every storm was the heavy rain.

