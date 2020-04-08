Severe thunderstorm watch issued until 9 PM

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of East Mississippi and West Alabama until 9 PM Wednesday.

Locally, the following counties are included: Lauderdale, Neshoba, Clarke, Kemper, Newton, Jasper, Scott, and Smith in Mississippi; and Sumter, Choctaw, Marengo, Pickens, Greene, and Hale in Alabama.

Severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes with very little warning. The most likely impacts from severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will be damaging winds in excess of 60 mph and destructive hail bigger than an inch in diameter.

Stay weather aware and be prepared to move to safety if dangerous weather threatens. Severe thunderstorms do not have to produce tornadoes to cause damage. Stay indoors away from windows and doors for safety.