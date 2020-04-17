Severe thunderstorms Sunday will bring widespread damaging wind and a few tornadoes

Severe thunderstorms capable of producing a few tornadoes, widespread damaging winds, and large hail are growing increasingly likely for Sunday afternoon and evening. Flash flooding is possible, too.

IMPACT TIMES

From 1 PM through 4 PM: Areas around Philadelphia, Louisville, Nanih Waiya, Noxapater, Sandtown, Choctaw, the Pearl River Resort, and House in Mississippi will be impacted by these severe thunderstorms.

From 2 PM through 5 PM: Areas around Meridian, DeKalb, Decatur, Newton, Union, Chunky, Hickory, Little Rock, Marion, Lauderdale, Causeyville, Vimville, Zero, Clarkdale, Meehan, Toomsuba, Alamucha, Enterprise, Stonewall, Quitman, Snell, Pachuta, Electric Mills, Preston, Prismatic, Klondike, Bay Springs, Heidelberg, Rose Hill, Basic City, and Lawrence in Mississippi and Livingston, Geiger, Cuba, York, Emelle, Aliceville, and Gainesville in Alabama will be impacted by these severe thunderstorms.

From 3 PM through 6 PM: Areas around Demopolis, Butler, Lisman, Gilbertown, Silas, Toxey, Sweet Water, Dixons Mill, Linden, Eutaw, Coffeeville, Thomasville, in Alabama, and Waynesboro and Shubuta in Mississippi will be impacted by these severe thunderstorms.

The severe weather threat will likely end by 6 PM for most of the WTOK coverage area. Areas of rain may continue through much of the night. That rain will end before 6 AM Monday.

IMPACT

Be weather aware on Sunday, especially if you're in or near the areas listed above. Timing may vary slightly. Damaging wind will be more common, but a few tornadoes can be embedded within the cluster of thunderstorms as it tracks through Mississippi and Alabama. Straight-line winds can do the same damage as tornadoes. If the wind is 100 mph, it doesn't matter if it's whirling in a tornado our blasting out of a thunderstorm. It can still remove the roof from a home and topple mobile homes.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Tonight will be cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially after 1 AM. Storms may be loud and heavy at times, but severe thunderstorms are not anticipated until Sunday. Low temperatures by morning will average 56 degrees. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with some sunny peaks. A few showers are possible, especially in the evening and overnight. Afternoon high temperatures will average around 73 degrees.