Severe thunderstorms bring threat of tornadoes, wind on Sunday

Severe thunderstorms are likely Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center upgraded much of Mississippi and Alabama into the "moderate risk" zone for severe thunderstorms. That's a level 4 out of 5.

TORNADO THREAT

Tornadoes are likely. Some can be strong. While tornadoes are likely, what remains unknown is exactly where tornadoes will form. We are all fair game. Be sure you're weather aware Sunday afternoon and evening and ready to quickly put your tornado safety plan into motion.

DAMAGING WIND AND HAIL THREAT

Destructive straight-line winds are also likely from severe thunderstorms. Straight-line winds can cause damage similar to tornadoes. Severe thunderstorm warnings for destructive wind should be treated like tornado warnings.

Large hail, larger than golf balls in some cases, is also likely.

FLASH FLOOD THREAT

Flash flooding is another significant impact. A Flash Flood Watch is already in effect from 7 AM Sunday until 1 AM Monday for all of the WTOK viewing area. Flood Warnings have also been issued for the Pearl River, the Chickasawhay River, the Tombigbee River, and the Sucarnochee River in our area.​