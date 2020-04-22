Severe thunderstorms bring wind to many and tornadoes to few

Severe thunderstorms are possible tonight through Thursday morning.

IMPACTS

Thunderstorms will bring damaging winds in excess of 60 mph to a lot of us and tornadoes to only a few of us. Large hail is also possible.

Heavy rain on the order of 1-4 inches or more can cause flash flooding. Runoff into rivers will also prolong the flooding of rivers currently overflowing their banks.

STORMS POSSIBLE THIS EVENING

Areas of rain and thunderstorms will begin increasing after 7 PM this evening. An isolated severe storm is possible this evening, but the main severe weather threat will not arrive until after midnight. It's possible that the evening rain limits how energized the atmosphere is and thus limits the coverage of severe thunderstorms. If the storms crank up, they're going to pack a punch.

TIMING

Between midnight and 4 AM, storms will impact the following areas and other areas nearby: Philadelphia, Louisville, Nanih Waiya, Choctaw, Neshoba, Sandtown, Noxapater, and Union.

Between 2 AM and 6 AM, storms will impact the following areas and other areas nearby: Meridian, Marion, Collinsville, Zero, Vimville, Causeyville, Lauderdale, DeKalb, Scooba, Preston, Klondike, Prismatic, Bailey, Electric Mills, Little Rock, Decatur, Newton, Lawrence, Chunky, Hickory, Enterprise, Stonewall, Quitman, Snell, Pachuta, Heidelberg, Garlandville, Bay Springs, Livingston, Geiger, Emelle, Gainesville, and Aliceville.

Between 4 AM and 8 AM, storms will impact the following areas and other areas nearby: Demopolis, Eutaw, Butler, Gilbertown, Toxey, Silas, Pennington, Dixons Mills, Sweet Water, Linden, Pachuta, Waynesboro, and Coffeeville.

During these times, be weather aware. Know what to do if dangerous weather threatens, and put that plan into action if dangerous weather occurs. Tornadoes are possible, but damaging winds will be more widespread. Remember that damaging winds can do the same thing tornadoes can do. It's all wind.

LINGERING STORMS ON THURSDAY COULD BRING TORNADOES, TOO

Also worth noting... the main line of storms will exit our area by 7-8 AM Thursday. However, lingering storms are possible behind the main line of storms. The tornado threat may be higher with those straggling storms through about noon Thursday than with the main line of storms that moves through between midnight and 8 AM.