Severe thunderstorms could bring damaging wind & hail Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday can be severe, though the severe impacts will be localized rather than widespread.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS

The primary impacts from any severe thunderstorms on Tuesday will be damaging winds over 60 mph and hail the size of quarters or larger. Tornadoes are unlikely, but that does not mean they are impossible. By definition, a severe thunderstorm can produce a tornado.

TUESDAY STORM TIMING

Storms will increase beginning between noon and 2 PM, especially over East Mississippi. Storms will build and spread into West Alabama between 2 PM and 4 PM. Isolated severe thunderstorms may be mixed in. Most of our area will get rain, but that doesn't mean we will all be impact by severe weather. A few areas south of I-20 can stay dry.

LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL

Locally heavy rainfall is also possible on Tuesday, especially north of Highway 16, which runs from Carthage to Philadelphia to DeKalb to Scooba. That's where up to two inches of rain can fall, though most areas will end up with less than an inch on the high end and around a tenth of an inch on the low end.

THE REST OF THIS WEEK

Every day through Sunday comes with a chance for rain. That doesn't mean everyone will get rain every day. Rain will be most widespread on Tuesday afternoon and again on Thursday night and Friday morning. Rain may grow more widespread late Saturday through Sunday depending on the track of that particular storm system, but expect a drier Monday. Temperatures will also take a nose dive after Wednesday, and our highs will drop back into the 60s and 70s. Lows will drop back from 60s to 40s beginning Thursday night and Friday morning.​