Severe thunderstorms possible again Sunday

Spring is doing what Spring does. After a round of severe thunderstorms last Sunday, we appear to be in line for another round of severe thunderstorms this coming Sunday.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted all of East Mississippi and West Alabama in their "enhanced risk" of severe thunderstorms, some of which may be capable of producing tornadoes. That's a level 3 out of 5.

Timing

Areas of rain will become possible Saturday night through Sunday morning. The potential for severe thunderstorms will increase quickly between 1 PM and 4 PM Sunday. The threat for severe thunderstorms will likely fade between 10 PM and 1 AM, and any lingering rain will gradually wind down through 7 AM Monday morning. The timing can change, so be sure to update yourself daily with new information from Storm Team 11.

Impact

A few tornadoes are possible. Straight-line winds will be more common. Remember that straight-line winds can do the same kind of damage as a tornado. Large hail - larger than quarters - is also possible and can cause some damage to vehicles, homes, and vegetation.

Discussion

Rain preceding a severe weather threat will often curtail a severe weather threat. As with last weekend, this weekend's threat involves a strengthening jet of wind about 5,000 feet above the ground. It will increase from 30-35 mph early to 55-65 mph in the afternoon. That wind will draw warmth and moisture northward into our area, destabilizing and energizing the atmosphere. One marked difference between last weekend and this weekend is higher up in the atmosphere. The instability is present. The vertical wind profiles can favor tornadoes. The jet of wind up around 30,000-35,000 feet above the ground, however, will be about half of what it was last weekend. That means that, while tornadoes may form, the overall environment does not appear to heavily favor violent, long-track tornadoes like we had last weekend. Tornadoes are dangerous enough. Limiting their strength will make them easier to handle.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

The next 24 hours will be quiet. This evening will be clear. Temperatures will drop to the mid-50s by 10 PM. The rest of the night will be clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 47 degrees. Friday will be sunny to start, but clouds will begin increasing. A stray shower is possible. The high temperature will be near 79 degrees.

