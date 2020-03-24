Severe thunderstorms possible this evening

An isolated severe thunderstorm or two can form this evening. Showers and thunderstorms will be most numerous north of I-20, and that is where the biggest threat exists of any severe thunderstorms. The threat is low, but one storm is all we need to turn the evening bad.

Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and large hail are the primary threats from severe thunderstorms, if they develop. A tornado can't be ruled out. Severe thunderstorms will be possible between about 6 PM and 10 PM. Showers and thunderstorms will track from north to south through early Wednesday morning, but the threat of severe thunderstorms will diminish around 10 PM. Rain will end by 4 AM north of I-20 and by 6 AM for areas along and north of Highway 84.

Wednesday will become mostly sunny. The day will be dry and warm. Temperatures will warm from near 62 degrees in the morning to a high near 78 degrees in the afternoon.

Record-breaking warmth is possible Thursday and Friday. Our forecast high temperature for Thursday is 88 degrees. The record high for the date is 87 degrees. Our forecast high temperature for Friday is 90 degrees. The record high for the date is 90 degrees.

The next rain maker will arrive Saturday evening and is expected to bring rain and thunderstorms through Sunday morning. Still another rain maker will affect our area on Monday.