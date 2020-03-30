Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes possible on Tuesday

Severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. Severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes, damaging winds over 60 mph, and quarter-sized hail or larger.

TIMING

Storms will arrive between 7 AM and 9 AM around Louisville and Philadelphia, between 8 AM and 10 AM around Meridian, DeKalb, Macon, Union, and Decatur, between 10 AM and noon around Demopolis, York, Livingston, Quitman, Enterprise, and Stonewall, and between 11 AM and 1 PM around Butler, Shubuta, Gilbertown, Sweet Water, Linden, and Coffeeville.

The severe weather threat will end no more than two hours after it begins at any given location. The last of the storms will exit to our east by 2 PM, so overall our area will be dealing with this severe weather threat between 7 AM and 2 PM Sunday.

IMPACT

Tornadoes are possible, but will likely be brief if they form. Damaging wind and large hail will be more common. Remember a tornado is wind. Straight-line winds can do the same thing a tornado can do if they are strong enough.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry and cooler. Clouds will begin increasing on Friday ahead of our next rain maker, which is on track to arrive Saturday night or Sunday.