Severe weather outbreak likely on Sunday

Happy Friday! Our Good Friday will be a lot cooler than where we have been as of late. Highs are only expected to climb into the mid-to-upper-60s with a stiff northerly wind at 10-15 mph, with occasional wind gusts between 20 and 25 mph. We will at least see mostly sunny skies today. We'll see clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper-30s. Rain chances will return on Saturday, but any showers that develop will likely hold off until the afternoon. Despite the chilly start on Saturday, we look to warm up into the mid-70s.

Attention then turns to our Easter Sunday as a powerful storm system is expected to move through our area. There are plenty of ingredients in place for a severe weather outbreak to occur on Sunday and Sunday evening. All modes of severe weather will be possible. Supercells will likely develop and bring a threat of tornadoes, some of which could be strong (EF-2 or greater) and long-tracked. There will also be a threat of 70+ mph straight-line wind gusts in addition to the possibility of golf ball sized hail. There will also be a flash flooding threat with this system. It's important to have a severe weather action plan in place and ready to go should it be needed. People who live in mobile homes should find a sturdier shelter and be ready to move into it whenever a tornado watch is issued. It is recommended that you do not follow the CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 should you have to take shelter during a tornado warning. It is very important to be prepared. No matter how great the tornado threat, the chances of a tornado going over your exact location is very low, so be prepared, be ready to put your severe weather action plan in place, and you will be fine! The main time frame for severe storms will be between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., but this timing will likely have

We will dry out as we head into next week with highs only in the upper-60s and the mid-60s on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Morning lows on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low-40s. Small rain chances will return by Thursday as high temperatures return to the low-70s.