Sewell hosting telephone town hall on coronavirus impact Thursday night

Cong. Terri Sewell is hosting another telephone town hall Thursday night to provide updates and help answer questions about the coronavirus pandemic, small business and unemployment resources and to discuss K-12 education.

The telephone town hall is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Rep. Sewell will be joined by health experts and state leaders.

The telephone town hall is free and open to the public. Click the attached link to the right to sign up to receive a call to join the event. You may also call 888-886-6602 at the time of the town hall to join.

The list of guests include:

Dr. Samantha Hill, UAB Medicine

Dr. Scott Harris, MD, MPH, Alabama State Health Officer, Alabama Department of Public Health

Fitzgerald Washington, Alabama Department of Labor Secretary

Ashley Bell, Small Business Administration Regional Director

Dr. Eric Mackey, Alabama State Superintendent