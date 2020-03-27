Sewell hosts 'telephone' town hall Tuesday

Alabama Cong. Terri Sewell will host a town hall via telephone Tuesday for Sumter, Greene, Hale and Perry counties. This is in place of her customary Congress in Your Community tour.

The briefing with county leaders will take place Tuesday, Mar. 31, at 6:30 p.m., will help answer questions on the coronavirus, the 2020 Census and other issues important to West Alabama.

Because of COVID-19, Sewell’s normally scheduled in-person town hall tour has been put on hold.

The telephone town hall is free and open to the public. Click the attached link to access a form to fill out and submit to participate in the phone call.