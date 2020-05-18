Meridian shooting suspect denied bond

A teen suspect who allegedly shot someone in the leg May 9 while out on bond for murder was in court today for a preliminary hearing.

19-year old Kenmonte Wooten allegedly shot Raheem Ford in the leg while the two were traveling in the same car. After Ford fled the vehicle, Wooten allegedly stole $300 from him.

Judge Robbie Jones said Wooten was not allowed bond on this latest charge because it was committed while he was out on bond for a 2018 murder charge.

“The law is there to give every person the opportunity to be out on bond, if you continue to violate the law, they’re going to hold you in jail till those matters are resolved,” said Jones.

Jones said the victim is still recovering from the gunshot wound. The case will be presented to a grand jury.