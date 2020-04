Meridian police captured a shoplifting suspect who they say also illegally possessed a firearm.

The alleged theft happened at the Bonita Walmart Supercenter Tuesday shortly after 5 p.m.

Officials say after being discovered Zachary Cole, 53, of Meridian, ran out of the store and got into a waiting car.

That vehicle was later located and Cole was charged with shoplifting and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

No bond has been set.