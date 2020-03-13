Shoppers clear the shelves due to coronavirus concerns

Rosemary Mclemore is stocking up on toilet paper and cleaning supplies due to growing coronavirus concerns.

“I was going to wait on the way home and get it but I had been told I need to come at lunch so this is my lunch hour, I’m getting toilet paper and paper towels,” said Mclemore.

Mclemore isn’t the only one clearing off the shelves at local stores. Buyers have been rushing into local retailers all day to grab the last remaining disinfectants and toiletries.

“I was just surprised, people wait until the coronavirus comes around to buy supplies, and toilet paper and hand sterilizer,” said shopper Louise Jones.

Rush Hospital’s Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Amina Goodwin Fernandez told Newscenter 11 she doesn’t think the coronavirus will stop anyone from having access to basic necessities.

“If there’s an almost lock down, the supermarkets will remain open, the pharmacies will remain open,” said Fernandez. “To be panicking and trying to stockpile all of these things… I don’t think that’s necessary.”

Fernandez said it’s smart to have a supply of disinfectants but encourages residents to shop reasonably while at the store.

"Panic is not a good thing, with panic we can act irrationally,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez encourages everyone to practice social distancing by standing at least six feet away from others.