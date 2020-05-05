Showers and a few storms possible Tuesday afternoon

Happy Tuesday! It's a mild start to our day on Tuesday, with temperatures in the 60s across the area. We'll see clouds increase throughout the day on Tuesday as showers and a few storms become possible this afternoon. No severe weather is expected. Many locations will even end up staying dry today, but keep that rain gear handy just in case. Highs on our Tuesday will be in the mid-80s. We'll see a chance of showers and storms early this evening and after that skies will begin to clear across the area. Morning lows by Wednesday will be in the mid-50s.

Temperatures drop below average for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs only in the mid-70s on both days. Morning lows will drop into the upper-40s by Thursday morning. We will see mostly sunny skies for both Wednesday and Thursday. Another cold front is set to move through our area on Friday, bringing with it a better chance of rain and storms across our area. Severe weather is not expected with this activity either at this time. Highs will only be around 70 degrees on Friday.

Much cooler air will filter in behind Friday's cold front. Morning lows return to the 40s Saturday through Monday mornings, dropping all the way in the mid-40s Sunday morning. Highs will only be in the upper-60s on Saturday and then the mid-70s on Sunday and Monday. We should be in the low-80s for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday, although spots south of I-20 may see a little bit more in the way of cloud cover as a disturbance moves across the Gulf of Mexico and into the Florida peninsula. Sunny skies will be in store for our Monday.