Showers and storms ease, but that doesn't mean they end

Showers and thunderstorms will still be around on Thursday, but they will be fewer than what we've had on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The steady stream of moisture that has been streaming over the top of us will gradually shift to the east, bringing an end to the widespread rain. Humidity is still high enough, however, that some spotty-to-scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Thursday. Odds favor most of us staying dry as opposed to getting rain, but we're all fair game. You'll want to keep the umbrella close.

SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE THIS EVENING

This evening, showers and thunderstorms will be around. That doesn't necessarily mean we will all get rain, but the rain can be heavy when it falls. An isolated severe thunderstorm can bring damaging wind gusts over 60 mph and large quarter-sized hail or larger.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Showers and thunderstorms will gradually fade through midnight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s by 10 PM. After the storms end, the rest of tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be near 63 degrees. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a few showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. We will warm into the low-to-mid 80s by noon. The high temperature will be near 89 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

A cold front on Friday will bring another round of more widespread showers and thunderstorms before cooler, drier air arrives on Saturday. Humidity will drop significantly on Sunday and Monday before increasing again starting Tuesday. That increase in humidity will be when the chance for rain returns to our forecast after our dry weekend.