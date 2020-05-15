Showers and storms possible once again Friday afternoon

Happy Friday! Today's weather will be pretty similar to what we saw yesterday: mild and muggy with a chance of mainly afternoon showers and storms. Keep that rain gear handy once again for your Friday, but it will not be raining all afternoon long. Highs will be in the mid-80s on our Friday. We'll see mostly cloudy skies tonight with Saturday morning lows in the mid-60s.

Rain chances will decrease a bit on Saturday, but isolated showers and storms will still be possible in the afternoon. Otherwise, we look to see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-80s. Some spots may hit the 90 degree mark. Storm chances will increase again Sunday, leading to cooler high temperatures, which will be in the mid-80s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible once again on Monday with highs cooling off into the low-80s.

A stray shower will be possible on Tuesday, but most of us will remain dry. Morning lows will return to the upper-50s on Tuesday, with afternoon highs around 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances look to go away entirely by Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows will be in the mid-to-upper-50s on Wednesday and then the upper-50s on Thursday. Both Wednesday and Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies, with highs in the low-80s and mid-80s, respectively.