Showers and storms return late Tuesday

A few showers are possible through tonight. The most widespread rain for our northern areas is long gone, and the showers will be limited in coverage. Most areas will stay dry beneath a mostly cloudy sky tonight.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with areas of fog developing after 2 AM. Temperatures will cool toward the mid-to-upper 60s through 10 PM, and then not much more afterward. Low temperatures by Tuesday morning will be mainly in the low-to-mid 60s. Any fog on Tuesday morning can limit the visibility to a half-mile or less. Remember to always use your low beam headlights in low-visibility situations.

STORMS POSSIBLE TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING

Through noon, the clouds will break and the sun will warm to the mid-70s at noon. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s. While the day will be dry, showers and thunderstorms will increase between 6 PM and 10 PM. An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible. If they develop, they will mainly be in our northern areas around Louisville and Macon. They can bring hail an inch in diameter or larger, and a damaging wind gust is possible. Rainfall amounts will vary from nothing to around a quarter-inch with locally higher amounts possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

Drier and warmer weather will follow. Near-record warmth is possible on Thursday and Friday when high temperatures could be in the upper 80s.​

