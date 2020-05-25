Showers and storms will increase Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms will increase Tuesday and Wednesday and then begin to ease back on Thursday and Friday.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Showers and thunderstorms this evening are fewer than they've been on previous evenings. They will fade to an end by 8-9 PM. We will cool into the mid-to-upper 70s through 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms will begin increasing between 10 AM and noon, and temperatures will warm to the upper 70s. Showers and heavy thunderstorms will increase throughout the afternoon. Occasional breaks are possible. We will warm into the lower 80s in the breaks from the rain. Rain will linger through the evening and fade through the night to spotty showers before increasing again during the day Wednesday.

The flow of the jet stream winds up around 35,000 feet above sea level carves out a large upper level low pressure trough over the central U.S. Ripples of energy within that upper level wind flow will help to increase the coverage of showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday and Wednesday. Once that low pressure trough shifts to the east on Thursday and Friday, the showers and thunderstorms will grow fewer and less widespread. Then a late-season cold front will clear out any leftover moisture on Saturday and open the door for some cooler, drier air on Sunday and Monday.