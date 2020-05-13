Showers and thunderstorms were scarce on Wednesday, but we knew they would be. A storm system over West Texas may help to increase the coverage of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday.

SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS INCREASE ON THURSDAY

A low pressure wave in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere will track eastward across Texas Wednesday night through Thursday. It will reach Mississippi Thursday afternoon and work with plentiful warmth and moisture to increase the coverage of showers and thunderstorms. What this means is showers and thunderstorms will be considerably more widespread and more common on Thursday.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

This evening will be mostly cloudy, and we will cool to near 70 degrees through 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be near 60 degrees. Thursday will be mostly cloudy but mainly dry through noon. Temperatures will warm to near 80 degrees by midday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase between noon and 2 PM. Brief heavy downpours are possible. Winds can gust up to 30-40 mph in the vicinity of any thunderstorms, but severe thunderstorms are unlikely. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Showers and thunderstorms will linger through the evening, but they will end by midnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Showers and thunderstorms will be fewer and less common over the weekend. A mid-level disturbance will increase the coverage of showers and thunderstorms again on Monday before a drier period sets up for next Tuesday and Wednesday.