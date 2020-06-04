Showers and thunderstorms will be back Friday

Showers and thunderstorms can be heavy, and one or two can produce damaging wind gusts through Friday afternoon.

This evening will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms can be heavy with damaging wind gusts and some hail. Storms will fade through 10 PM, and temperatures will drop into the mid-to-upper 70s. The rest of tonight will be partly-to-mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be near 71 degrees. Friday will be partly-to-mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain can fall heavily at times, and some storms can produce gusty winds and hail. The high temperature will be near 91 degrees in between the storms, but the rain can cool you 5-10 degrees.

Tropical Storm Cristobal moved further inland over Mexico, and it has weakened into a tropical depression. It is still expected to turn northward and intensify again into a tropical storm after emerging from land over the Gulf of Mexico late Friday night or early Saturday. It is expected to approach the Louisiana Coast Sunday afternoon and evening. Heavy rain, strong winds, tornadoes, and coastal flooding are all possible.

For us, rain will be the main impact. Of course, any variation in the extact track will matter. We will monitor the progress closely.