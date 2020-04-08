Showers possible Thursday morning, then a more potent storm system arrives this weekend

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

A stray shower is possible tonight, then showers and thunderstorms will increase between 3 AM and 6 AM Thursday morning. These storms are not likely to be severe, but they can be heavy in localized cases. The day will start with upper 60s and lower 70s. The showers will end by 8 AM, then we can see some sunshine, even if it is filtered by some lingering clouds. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

OUR NEXT WEATHER MAKER

Our next weather maker will arrive this weekend. This forecast can change as we get new data over time. Right now, rain is expected to increase on Saturday between 4 PM and 7 PM. Rain will increase Saturday night through Sunday morning, and it can fall heavily at times. A warm front associated with this rain maker will slide north Sunday morning. If the warming is enough to destabilize the atmosphere, winds are likely to be favorable for severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail.

TIMING OF THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM THREAT

Again, timing may vary, and we will fine tune this forecast as we get new data over time. Right now, the threat of tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail will begin increasing between 7 AM and 10 AM Sunday and will decrease and end between 1 PM and 4 PM.

BETWEEN NOW AND THEN...

Since this forecast can change, make sure you're staying updated with daily information between now and Sunday. Take time to review your severe weather plan and make sure everyone in your home knows what to do if dangerous weather threatens. Stay informed with Storm Team 11 by watching Newscenter 11, downloading the WTOK Weather App, and logging on to WTOK.com. You can also follow our team on social media.