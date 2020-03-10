Showers possible each day for the next seven days

The forecast maintains a chance for rain each day this week. It still stands that not everyone will get rain every day, though we all are fair game for the afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

This evening will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for passing showers or thunderstorms. We will cool from lower 70s to mid-60s from 6 PM through 10 PM. Showers will become fewer through the night. Temperatures can drop into the upper 50s for morning lows at the coolest, but many of us will be in the lower 60s as we head out the door Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and mostly dry through noon. Temperatures will climb toward 70 by midday and then into the mid-to-upper 70s through the afternoon. By 5-6 PM, showers and thunderstorms enter from the north. They will weaken as they track southward, but areas north of I-20 will be especially prone to late afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.

LOOKING AHEAD

A cold front will approach our area late Thursday night and early Friday, bringing an uptick of showers and thunderstorms. The storminess will back off on Friday, then we'll be left with spotty showers and thunderstorms throughout the weekend.