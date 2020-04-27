Silver Alert issued for Jackson man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Danny Dewayne Conner, 55, of Jackson.

He is a black male, 5' 8", 140 pounds, bald, with a black and gray beard and brown eyes.

Conner was last seen Saturday, Apr. 25 at about 12:00 noon in the 1800 block of Hospital Drive in Hinds County. At the time he was wearing gray jeans and a light-colored t-shirt, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Conner suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have information about Conner, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-213-6154.

