Silver Alert issued for Leflore County man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for James L. McGee, 94, of Greenwood, Miss.

McGee is black male, 5' 9", 152 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen June 5, 2020, at about 8:40 a.m. in the 2000 block of Sherman Street in Leflore County. At the time, McGee was wearing cut-off blue jean overalls, a light blue front button shirt, white crew socks, brown slip-on sandals and a black cap with lights on the bill.

McGee is believed to be driving a brown 1996 Chevrolet Silverado with Mississippi tag LR11960 or T82369. His direction of travel is not known.

Family members say McGee suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone who has information about McGee is urged to contact the Leflore County Sheriff’s Department immediately at 662-453-5141.

