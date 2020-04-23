Silver Alert issued in Hinds County

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 63-year-old Roosevelt Johnson, Jr., of Raymond, Miss.

Johnson is a black male, 5' 11" and 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday at about 2:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Snake Creek Road in Hinds County.

Family members say Johnson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone who has information about Johnson is asked to contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department at 601-352-1521.

