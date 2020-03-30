Silver Alert issued in Holmes County

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Alvin G. Tidwell, 85, of West, Miss., in Holmes County.

He is a black male, 6' 1", 125 pounds, with black and gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black and white sweater with blue and white stripes, denim jeans, camouflage suspenders and blue shoes.

Tidwell was last seen walking in an unknown direction Sunday, Mar. 29, at about 1:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Old Wilson Road in Holmes County.

Family members say Tidwell suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department at 662-834-1511.

